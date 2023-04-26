Halsey and partner Alev Aydin ‘planning to co-parent after amicable split’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halsey and their partner of around four years, Alev Aydin, have reportedly broken up and are “planning to co-parent” their 21-month-old son.

The couple welcomed their baby, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021. They were first romantically linked in 2019 and have kept their relationship mostly away from the public eye.

According to court documents seen by People, the “Without Me” singer has filed a petition to determine the parental relationship over Ender.

They have reportedly asked for full physical custody of their son and requested that Aydin be awarded “reasonable visitation” rights.

Halsey has also allegedly asked the court to award joint legal custody and for legal costs to be split between both parties.

The publication also quoted a source as saying: “It’s an amicable split. They’re planning to co-parent.”

Both Halsey, 28, and Aydin, 40, last posted about one another on social media on Valentine’s Day.

The singer shared a photograph of the couple kissing over a meal, with the caption: “Ya’aburnee [red heart emoji].” The caption was a reference to her 2021 song “Ya’aburnee”, which roughly translates from Arabic to “You bury me”.

They made a rare comment about their relationship in a 2021 interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, describing the relationship as “so full of love and passion and communication”.

Halsey also responded to a fan who asked about a biopic that they were rumoured to be involved with and said: “[Because] Alev was supposed to be writing it the past three years and we slowly fell in love instead. You know the rest!”

The couple announced the birth of their first child on 14 July 2021. Halsey said in an Instagram post that she had “gratitude… for the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth” which was “powered by love”.

The Independent has contacted Halsey’s representative for comment.