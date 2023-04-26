Molly-Mae Hague praised for ‘unedited’ bikini photo three months post-partum

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has been lauded by fans after posting a photograph of her “real” post-partum body while on a family holiday with partner Tommy Fury and baby Bambi.

The former Love Island star gave birth to her and Fury’s daughter in January and has spoken candidly about her struggles with adapting to new motherhood.

On Monday (24 April), the 23-year-old influencer shared a new photograph from her holiday in Dubai which shows her wearing a white bikini top and white trousers.

She is seen posing casually with Bambi in one arm, on what appears to be a private yacht. The three-month-old appears chic in a pair of round sunglasses and a pastel yellow romper.

Hague wrote in the caption: “Bambi’s a mood.”

Fans were quick to praise the Pretty Little Thing creative director for sharing the “unedited” bikini photo.

“Bambi is ALWAYS a mood, Mama looking SO good!” one fan wrote, while another added: “Unfiltered and just perfect.”

A third said: “I love how body positive you are, after having my little bambino nine weeks ago, it’s so refreshing to see your natural pictures with your family.”

Since the birth of her daughter, Hague has opened up about the realities of being a first-time mother on her social media and YouTube channels.

In February, she revealed she had a natural birth, which she called her “biggest and best achievement”.

Later in March, in her first YouTube vlog in a month, Hague spoke candidly about experiencing severe constipation for nine days after giving birth.

She described the condition as being “harder than my labour” and said at one point, she was “screaming” for her sister to “call her an ambulance”.

“From the vaginal birth I had, I was so messed up down there in that region,” she said. “I had lost all ability down there to push.”