Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about a little-discussed side effect of giving birth – constipation.

The former Love Island star gave birth to her and Tommy Fury’s daughter Bambi in January. She recently posted her first YouTube vlog in a month to share updates about her postpartum progress with her 1.7 million subscribers.

Hague, 23, revealed that she experienced severe constipation for nine days after her daughter was born, describing it as “harder than my labour”.

“I know that sounds crazy,” she added. “I was actually at one point in the shower with [sister] Zoe stood outside, and I was crouching down in the shower that constipated that I was screaming for her to call me an ambulance.

“It had been probably about nine days and I hadn’t been for a poo, and the feeling was taking over my whole body and I was literally going green, and I physically couldn’t [go].

“From the vaginal birth I had, I was so messed up down there in that region. I had lost all ability down there to push,” Hague explained.

She added that other mothers watching her vlog “will hopefully be able to relate” to her experience.

Constipation is a common issue for new mothers and typically lasts for a few days after birth, the NHS said.

According to the Baby Center, trouble with bowel movement could be due to any number of reasons, including a sore perineum (the skin between the genitals and anus), pain medication, changes in sleep patterns, increased stress and anxiety, dehydration and diet changes.

Hague also spoke candidly about how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

(@mollymae / Instagram)

“I would say that becoming a mum is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, but it’s also the hardest thing that’s happened to me – like, wholeheartedly, I have found it really, really hard,” she said.

“The one word to describe the last two months would be ‘overwhelming’. I have been so overwhelmed every single day. You almost can’t believe the 360[degree turn] that your life has taken.”

At another point in the 11-minute vlog, Hague said she didn’t “feel like myself” and had been filming the video for two hours without much success.

“I’ve just been trying to talk and nothing is coming out. I feel like what I’m saying isn’t making sense and my brain is jumbled and my brain just isn’t my brain anymore. I just don’t feel like myself, you know?” she admitted.

Hague has navigated the first two months of Bambi’s life largely by herself, as partner Fury was in training for his big fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul last month.

Fury won the fight in Saudi Arabia on 26 February and dedicated his win to Hague and Bambi. He previously admitted in a video before the fight that Hague had been looking after their baby on her own because he was unable to break from his training for the “serious fight”.

He has since returned to the house they own together in the UK. The couple purchased their first home together in March 2022.