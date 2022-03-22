Molly-Mae Hague buys first house with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have bought their first home together after three years of house-hunting.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director, who met Fury on Love Island in 2019, revealed the news in a post on Instagram, adding that she has also launched a new account on the social media platform that will be dedicated to the house.

Hague, 22, said she created the Molly Maison account despite falling victim to a burglary last year because she doesn’t “want to let the past control my future, the way I live my life and what I share”.

In October 2021, the couple’s home in Manchester was burgled in a “gang raid”, in which Hague said the thieves “took everything”.

But in an Instagram Story on Monday, the social media influencer told her 6.2 million followers: “I know a lot of you won’t have been expecting me to do a home account as I have become a lot more private about what I post of our home life.

“However, a home account is something that I’ve always dreamed of doing. I’ve decided that I don’t want to let the past control my future, the way I live my life and what I share with you guys.”

Hague said that the new account will show followers “snippets of our home, this crazy new journey we are embarking on and day-to-day life within our house”, adding that there may be “appearances from two fluffy cats as well”.

The Molly Maison account has attracted 692,000 followers so far, with Hague thanking the 500,000 people who followed it on Monday evening alone.

The account has one post revealing part of the house, which has marble tiles and a decorative window design.

In a second photo within the post, Hague is seen posing in front of a large mirror in what appears to be a walk-in wardrobe with grey doors and wood accents.

She wrote in the caption that she took the photograph during her first viewing of the house and it was the moment she “knew it was the one”.

Hague has previously spoken about spending “thousands and thousands of pounds a month on having the right security” following the burglary.

She said in a video blog in February: “At the end of the day, I don’t think I can put a price on feeling safe. I’ve never known how to speak about it to be honest, because I feel like it’s something people could respond with, ‘Who does she think she is?’

“It’s genuinely for no other reason than it makes me feel more safe and after what happened it’s just something that makes me feel better.”