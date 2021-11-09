Molly-Mae Hague responds to burglary: ‘They took everything’

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the burglary that took place in the apartment she shared with boyfriend, Tommy Fury, last month.

The Love Island stars fell victim to an “£800,000 burglary” at their Manchester home in October after a “gang raid” occurred while the pair were in London.

“It’s been a lot,” Hague says in a 13-minute video posted to her YouTube channel discussing the burglary titled, “Let’s Talk …”. The video was posted on 8 November and already has over 600,000 views.

“Tommy and I were robbed a couple of weeks ago and it’s without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” she says at the start of the video. “Awful, is what I’d say, horrendous, we’ve been dealing with a lot.”

In the video, the 22-year-old is sitting in the bedroom of her new apartment, her hair slicked back into a bun and she’s answering questions from fans about the incident.

“They took everything, we were left with not a lot of stuff at all,” she recalls. Hague adds that she’s “kind of dealt” with her emotions following the burglary and is “doing really well” - although she says she feels “guilty” about the robbery.

“I’ve been having to deal with emotions that I didn’t think I’d have to deal with during a time like this. One of them being guilt, I never thought I’d be feeling guilty for being robbed,” Hague explains. “I think I’ve seen a lot of things on social media and seen a lot of people’s opinions about why we got robbed and I start to feel like, was it my fault? Did I share too much? Did I do the wrong thing?”

Hague continues that her job is to “literally share my life”. She adds: “That is literally what I get paid to do, that is how I make a living, I share every aspect of my life with you. The things I buy, where I live, what I do with my boyfriend, where I’m going. It’s really hard to find that balance of sharing but also keeping myself private so that I stay safe. I think I potentially lost that balance.”

In light of this, Hague says she’s going to be more cautious about what she does share and has ruled out doing a house tour of the couple’s new apartment.

“I need to be more careful now about the things I’m sharing, the things I’m talking about,” Hague continues. However, she adds that she can’t let the burglary “stop” her life and the way she wants to live. “I can’t let this situation affect me to a point where I’m constantly thinking, ‘Well I can’t do this’ or, ‘I can’t do that’. I’m not going to let it change my life that much.”

Hague also revealed that she and Fury didn’t spend another night in her old apartment following the robbery and that she was taken in by her manager. When speaking of her old apartment, Hague began to tear up.

“We have moved, we have left our apartment,” she says. “Honestly, I’ve never understood how someone can have an emotional connection with an apartment, it’s so strange. The saddest thing about all of this. Moving out of the apartment is the saddest part of the whole situation for me.

“The fact that we had to leave that apartment will never get any easier for me because that apartment was literally my happy place. Every single day when I used to walk through that apartment door I would feel relaxed, happy, content and, ironically, I felt so safe.”

She adds that what the robbers did was “evil”. “Karma will come to the people who did it,” Hague says. “That’s all I’m going to say, because it’s evil.”