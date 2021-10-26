Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, two of the stars of ITV’s hit reality show Love Island, have reportedly suffered a burglary at their home in Hale, Manchester, in which an “experienced gang” broke in and made off with £800,000 of goods.

According to The Daily Mail, the incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday 21 October when the 22-year-old social media influencer and her 21-year-old boxer boyfriend were away in London for the Christmas launch of her Beauty Works line Molly Mae X.

A source close to the couple told the newspaper: “They will never return back to their apartment again unfortunately. They feel they have been targeted and don’t feel safe there any more. They really loved living there. It’s a shame they have been forced out of their home.”

The Mail’s source says the pair’s flat, part of an apartment block of five near Halecroft Park, was targeted by a gang bearing tools who “approached the property from the rear and smashed through their balcony windows and doors to gain access”.

Ms Hague and Mr Fury have “nothing left other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London on the night of the event”, according to the source.

A representative for Ms Hague said she was “doing well considering the circumstances. It has been a very distressing time but she is trying to be as positive as possible”.

Greater Manchester Police said that jewellery had been taken in the raid and that no arrests had yet been made despite enquiries.

Ms Hague often shares photographs taken at her home on Instagram and was pictured at the Beauty Works bash wearing £58,000 in jewellery on one wrist, a £37,400 Cartier gold bangle on the other, plus £30,000-worth of rings and a Patek Phillipe watch decorated with 56 diamonds, according to The Mail.

Mr Fury, the brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is scheduled to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in his next celebrity boxing bout in Miami, Florida, in December.