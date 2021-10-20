Tyson Fury has warned his brother Tommy Fury that he will “disown” him if he loses to Jake Paul.

The former Love Island star is set to face YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer Paul in a multi-million dollar fight later this year.

Although a date for the fight has yet to be announced, the fighters have agreed terms on a deal following weeks of trash talk between the pair.

Tommy Fury improved his professional boxing record to 7-0 as he secured a victory on his US debut in August. The 22-year-old appeared on the undercard of Paul’s split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and the pair exchanged words in a heated confrontation afterwards.

Tommy Fury was part of his brother’s support team for the ‘Gypsy King’s’ knockout victory over rival Deontay Wilder and his promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the heavyweight champion joked about the upcoming fight with Paul prior to the contest in Las Vegas.

“He’s going to have to win the fight, otherwise the family are going to disown him! You should have heard them in the dressing room, just before the Wilder fight, I was there when they told him,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“Look, there will be a lot of pressure on Tommy and he will be in the other guy’s backyard. But he comes from fighting stock and I believe he has got the beating of him.

“It is a big gamble, but it is a very lucrative gamble. He’s getting extremely well paid and I’m not going to stand in his way of getting serious, life-changing money.

“He gets paid a lot of money in a fight I believe he wins.”

Tommy Fury defeated Anthony Taylor in August on points and the Paul fight would represent the biggest bout of his career by far.

Paul, 24, has yet to face an established boxer since turning professional, following his victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and UFC fighters Ben Askren and Woodley.

Paul has bet that Fury must change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if he loses the fight, while the American must pay him an extra $500,000 if he wins.