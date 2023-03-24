Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has confirmed that his wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child.

The pair already have six children: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, four, and Athena, 20 months. The couple have been married for 14 years.

The WBC heavyweight champion boxer, 34, posted a photograph of the pair on a date night to Instagram on Thursday (23 March), with which he announced the happy news.

Sharing a picture of the pair to his Instagram Story, he captioned the post: “I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!”

He wrote: “7th incoming,” accompanied by a baby emoji.

“What a woman. Fantastic news to cheer me up,” he added.

Last year, rumours emerged that Paris, 33, was pregnant with her seventh child after Tyson’s boxing friend claimed during a TV interview that she was expecting.

In April 2022, Tyson’s friend Carl Froch said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast: “He’s got five or six children? I don’t want to get it wrong, but he’s got a lot of kids. I think Paris, his wife, is pregnant.”

They already share six children between the ages of 20 months and 13 years (Instagram / @tysonfury)

It’s now understood that Froch was confused by the number of children his friend had.

It comes after Tyson’s half-brother, Tommy Fury, 23, welcomed his first child Bambi with his girlfriend Molly-Mae in January. The pair met on ITV2’s reality dating show Love Island in 2019.

To announce their baby’s arrival, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, which included a photo of Tommy holding the baby as he sat next to his partner in her hospital bed. The couple captioned the post with their daughter’s birthdate, “23/01/23,” and a white heart emoji.

On her Instagram Story, Hague also shared a photo of herself cradling the newborn. In the caption, Hague opened up about the excitement and happiness she had felt during her first week of motherhood.

“I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me,” she wrote. “It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.”

She continued: “Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever.”