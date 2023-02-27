Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has celebrated her boyfriend Tommy Fury’s boxing win against his rival Jake Paul.

The former Love Island star took to Instagram to cheer Fury on during his long-awaited match against Paul, who is a former YouTuber, after it had been postponed twice.

Fury beat Paul in a narrow victory during the fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night (26 February) and dedicated his win to his and Hague’s baby daughter, Bambi.

On her Instagram Stories, Hague posted a photograph of Fury with his championship belt slung over one shoulder and his arm raised with boxing gloves still on.

She wrote over the post: “Never a doubt in my mind.”

In another post, she shared a photograph of her and Fury kissing while she held Bambi in her arms and wrote: “The pressure that was on this boy’s shoulders… I will never know how he dealt with it. Never been more proud of anyone in my life.

“GET HOME TO US OUR CHAMP.”

Following his victory, Fury teared up during his post-fight interview as he opened up about dealing with the pressure in the lead-up to the fight.

(Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague)

The match was originally meant to take place in December 2021, and then was postponed again from its rescheduled date in August 2022 due to injury and travel issues on the Briton’s part.

Fury said: “Everybody thought I was running scared… Tonight I made my own legacy: I am Tommy Fury! I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs. I love you.”

(Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague)

Reacting to his defeat in a social media clip, Paul said: “S*** happens, I guess – this is still the best job in the world, thank you all for the support.”

Hague gave birth to her and Fury’s first child together on 23 January. While the professional boxer was present during Bambi’s first week in the world, he has been largely absent due to training for his fight.

In a video last week, Fury admitted that Hague had been left alone to look after their baby “by herself”.

“She hasn’t bothered me once about anything, she’s been absolutely amazing, and she’s got through everything by herself,” he said, adding that it was “such a serious fight” that he was unable to break from his training.

“It’s a sacrifice that I’ve made in the lead-up to this [fight], I’ve sacrificed being there and it is what it is, what can you do?”

In early February, Hague opened up about what it was like to become a first-time mother. In an Instagram post, she shared a photograph of herself cradling Bambi and wrote in the caption: “The nights are the hardest but also the most special.

“You have completely stolen my heart, little girl. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you.”