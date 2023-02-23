Tommy Fury heaped praise on his partner, Molly Mae, admitting that she has been left to look after their newborn baby “by herself.”

The boxer shared that he has been tied up training for his fight against Jake Paul, leaving parenting duties to the Love Island star.

“She hasn’t bothered me once about anything, she’s been absolutely amazing, and she’s got through everything by herself,” he said.

He elaborated that as it’s “such a serious fight” he cannot break his training, describing it as a sacrifice he has made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.