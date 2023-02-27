Jake Paul reacts to first-ever boxing defeat after being beaten by Tommy Fury

Jake Paul suffered his first-ever defeat in the boxing ring at the hands of Love Island star Tommy Fury.

The rivals went head-to-head in a much-anticipated showdown in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, 26 February.

Fury was named the winner by split decision after eight rounds.

“Didn’t think I’d ever have to make one of these videos,” Paul says in this clip he filmed after the fight.

Shaking his head, he adds: “But s*** happens, I guess - this is still the best job in the world thank you all for the support.”

