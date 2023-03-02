Tommy Fury reveals real reason Molly-Mae didn’t watch winning bout against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has revealed the reason why Molly-Mae didn’t watch his victorious fight against his rival Jake Paul.

The new mother stayed in her bedroom with their baby girl, Bambi, as seen in an Instagram story shared by her sister.

Some fans were left scratching their heads wondering why she didn’t watch her partner’s moment of glory.

The fighter cleared all of that up while speaking on Good Morning Britain, explaining that she gets too scared watching him in the ring.

