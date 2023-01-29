Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a post on Instagram amid rumours she has given birth to a baby girl.

The former Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae, both 23, announced that they were expecting their first child together in September. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white video, which Hague captioned: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

Earlier this month, Hague also shared a third-trimester pregnancy update with her fans and followers on YouTube, where she showed off her pregnant stomach and hinted that she was nearing her due date.

After a cryptic post on Instagram last week (20 January) when Molly-Mae used past tense to refer to her pregnancy, fans have been speculating whether she has already given birth.

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “I really couldn’t have asked my body to provide a better home for the first 9 months of our little girls life.”

She continued to say that she was “blessed” to reveal that her pregnancy “has been a complete and utter dream”.

“I’m guessing that means she’s here ??” wrote one fan, while another added: “Constantly refreshing my instagram to see an announcement.”

Today (29 January), Hague broke her social media silence when she commented on fellow reality TV star Katie Ferdinand’s Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. She wrote: “Congratulations Kate,” which did not go unnoticed by fans who replied to the comment asking Molly-Mae if the baby had arrived.

Molly-Mae has said that her pregnancy ‘has been a complete and utter dream’ (PA Archive)

In a press conference this weekend, her boyfriend Tommy addressed rumours about whether Hague has already given birth. However, when asked about the rumours at a press conference at Wembley Stadium this weekend, Tommy answered “no comment”, reports Metro.co.uk.

It comes after YouTuber and internet personality Jake Paul sparked backlash after he seemingly revealed that the pair’s baby had arrived via a Tweet on Friday (27 January).

Paul, 26, appeared to suggest that the couple had welcomed their first child in a tweet about his forthcoming boxing match with Fury, which is scheduled for 26 February in Saudi Arabia.

“Tommy has no excuses now… baby’s born,” Paul tweeted Friday (27 January).

The post has since sparked backlash on Twitter, where many have accused Paul of seemingly sharing the couple’s news before they did.

“Jake Paul announcing the birth of someone else’s baby before they do seems cruel to me, I feel like he robbed them of a special moment for, what, a cheap shot?” one person tweeted.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Hague, Fury and Paul for comment.