Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to finally meet after the pair reached agreement over a fight in Saudi Arabia.

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has twice been forced to pull out of scheduled meetings with the Youtuber-turned-boxer but will take on Paul on Sunday 26 February.

Both fighters are undefeated in short professional boxing careers, but Fury has said that he intends to end Paul’s foray into the sport with a decisive victory in the ring.

“Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26th and I can finally move on with mine,” the 23-year-old said after the encounter was confirmed.

“Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight.

“After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out. The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber.

“I am a professional boxer, I have had 8 undefeated bouts, soon to be 9! Jake Paul will regret ever thinking he could take me on.”

Paul and Fury had been due to meet in December 2021, but an infection and broken rib forced Fury to withdraw, with Paul instead defeating Tyron Woodley.

Plans for a rescheduled encounter in the United States in August of last year were ended by travel issues.

Fury will be the first recognised professional boxer that Paul has encountered. The 25-year-old American is also due to make his mixed martial arts debut in 2023.

“The moment of truth has finally arrived,” Paul said in a statement. “On Feb. 26, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer really is.”

The card in Riyadh will be co-main evented by a fight between Ilunga Makabu, the WBC cruiserweight champion, and former two-weight world champion Badou Jack.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.