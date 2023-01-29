Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce pregnancy following ‘heartbreaking’ miscarriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate have announced they are expecting a baby.

The former England football player, 44, and The Only Way is Essex star, wife Kate, 31, married in 2019.

They share a two-year-old son named Cree, while Kate is also stepmother to Tate, 13, Lorenz, 15, and Tia, 11, whom Rio shares with hia late wife Rebecca Ellison, who died in 2015.

Announcing the pregnancy, Kate shared a video to Instagram in which she unbuttons her coat to reveal her baby bump underneath her dress.

A smiling Kate cradles her hand over her belly, with Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You” playing in the background of the clip.

“We’ve been praying for you,” she captioned the post.

This comes as exciting news for the couple who lost a baby last year.

In July, Kate revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, after finding out the baby “had no heartbeat” at her 12-week scan.

She wrote at the time: “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree,” she captioned a photo of her legs in a hospital gown. “But this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.”

Kate continued: “We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.”

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

The pair were then delighted to share an update with followers to announce the new pregnancy. Followers and friends shared their well-wishes with the couple in the comments. Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague, wrote: “Congratulations Kate,” while Michelle Keagan said: “Congratulations darling.”

A follower added: “This gives me so much hope. I lost my baby around the same time as you in the same way last year.”

Kate has been vocal about being a mother to step-children, and her journey in parenting in a “fully blended family”.

Earlier this month, she launched her modern parenting handbook How To Build A Family. On Instagram, the author wrote that she wishes she had a handbook when she became a step-mother.