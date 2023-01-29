Michael B Jordan reveals he learnt a new language to cope with Lori Harvey split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael B Jordan has opened up about his “first public breakup”.

The 35-year-old actor hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend (28 January).

In his opening monologue, the Black Panther actor said that he went through his “first public breakup” last year, referring to his split from model Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating.

The two made their romance Instagram official in January 2021, after being spotted out together in late 2020. In June 2022, it was confirmed that the couple had split.

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape!” Jordan continued, referencing the forthcoming boxing film he directed and stars in.

“So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya,” which was translated on the screen to “I’m on Raya” – the private, membership-based dating app that’s popular among celebrities.

SNL cast members such as Punkie Johnson then tried to flirt with Jordan.

“Aren’t you gay?” Jordan asked Johnson as she flirted with him. In response, the star said, “I am. But you’re Michael B. Jordan. And I’m Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?”

The actor suggested that he’s using celebrity dating app Raya following the split from Harvey (AP)

Just two months after the breakup in June, Harvey told Teyana Taylor in an interview for the dating app Bumble that she was “dating on my own terms”.

“However, I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on,” she said.

“I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that will compromise my peace and happiness.

“Don’t give your power away to anybody. That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship.”