Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are the latest Hollywood celebrities at the centre of unfounded infidelity rumours. Now, the Euphoria star has seemingly poked fun at the speculation with a cheeky T-shirt.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram on Monday, the 25-year-old actor sported a black and white crop top with the tongue-in-cheek phrase, “Kiss the boys and make them cry.” The clip, which was shared by hairstylist Glen Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, showed Sweeney smiling as she got glammed up, seemingly unbothered by the ongoing romance rumours.

The Handmaid’s Tale star was also seen wearing the That’s So Fetch “Santiago Baby Tee” ($29) in a post to her own Instagram. “pit stop in la la land,” Sweeney captioned the video of herself on a rooftop in Los Angeles, California.

Sweeney and Glen Powell first began filming the upcoming rom-com directed by Will Gluck, titled Anyone But You, in Australia earlier this year. As pictures and videos from the set circulated on social media, fans instantly wondered whether there was more to their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

This week, speculation surrounding their off-screen relationship grew when a behind-the-scenes video showed Powell dipping Sweeney in a very Dirty Dancing-esque move. Others obsessed over photos and video of the pair kissing while filming a scene on the beach, as well as this one selfie Sweeney posted with Powell on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that Powell’s long-term girlfriend, Gigi Paris, reportedly unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram, which only fuelled the speculation surrounding the cheating rumours.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and the 30-year-old model have been dating since 2020. Paris initially showed her support for the rom-com by leaving three party popper emojis under Sweeney’s Instagram post announcing she had been cast opposite Powell. According to Page Six, Paris travelled to Australia last month to visit Powell on-set of the film, but returned to the US less than two weeks later. Meanwhile, one fan looked to the model’s cryptic Instagram story posts for “all the possible signs and clues” of her current relationship status with Powell.

Despite the online speculation, neither party has publicly commented on the ongoing infidelity rumours. On 25 April, multiple sources told TMZ the co-stars aren’t dating, despite what fans may think.

In fact, it was reported last year that Sweeney was engaged to Chicago-based restauranter, Jonathan Davino. The couple confirmed their engagement to People in March 2022 after Sweeney was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Sharp Objects star opened up about her relationship and why she chooses to keep her romantic life private.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she said in the magazine’s February 2022 issue. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.”

The Independent has contacted Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, and Gigi Paris for comment.