Sydney Sweeney engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino
The low-profile couple have reportedly been together since 2018
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino, according to reports.
The couple sparked engagement rumours earlier this week when Sweeney, 24, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. People has since confirmed that the pair are engaged.
The notoriously private couple has reportedly been dating since 2018, when they first attended a dinner together for InStyle. Since then, the low-profile pair have been photographed together over the years, including during a beach day in Hawaii in 2020.
According to Elle, Davino, 37, is a Chicago-based restauranter whose family owns the popular pizza company, Pompei.
Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO drama series, recently opened up about her relationship in the January 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan. “I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she said.
“I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”
