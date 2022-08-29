Sydney Sweeney has shared a video of her family dancing at her mother’s cowboy-themed 60th birthday.

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” The Euphoria actress captioned her post.

She has since come out to defend her family after the party, following backlash to a series of other photos shared online.

In one image, a partygoer was seen wearing a t-shirt that appeared to bear the “Blue Lives Matter” flag - a counter-movement that emerged in response to the Black Lives Matter protests.

