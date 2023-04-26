Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have opened up about their sex life.

The former Take That singer, 49, said his libido dropped since he stopped taking testosterone to treat his depression.

In a joint interview with The Sun, the pair, who wed in 2010, said that they are “on the same page” about their intimacy as they admitted they don’t have sex as frequently as they did before marriage.

Williams told the publication: “No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements.

“But really, everyone knows there is no sex after marriage. That’s just the way it is,” he said.

“I was on testosterone for a while but, because I’m an addict, that had to stop. I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look.”

Williams said that his libido increased while he was on testosterone: “We couldn’t take our hands off each other.”

“I miss that. That was a fun period,” he admitted, but said that they were both content with how they have sex less regularly now.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Williams met in 2006 and married in 2010 (Getty Images)

Williams first met Field in 2006 and they now share four children.

“Sometimes now, though, Ayda will turn to me on the sofa and say, ‘We should do sex,’ and I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.”

The Strange Wilderness actor 43, added: “Intimacy is the important, meaningful side of love. We’re happy.”

She went on to say that people often “confuse sex with intimacy”, and that cuddling and watching Netflix on the sofa is when they are content.

“I think people confuse sex for intimacy. We are always cuddling and kissing, holding hands, and touching each other when we are just watching TV on the sofa, or a movie, or whatever.”

The interview follows Field’s comments made in her podcast, Postcards from the Edge, in November, where she described her and Williams’ sex life as being “obliterated” because of their four children.

The actor said that their bedroom has become a “communal sleeping area”, leaving little room or time for intimacy.

Field told her guest Giovanna Fletcher that she can’t remember the last time she went to bed at the same time as Williams.

Before they had children, she and Williams would go to bed together “when there was romance”. However, she said that was now “completely dead”.