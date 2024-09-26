Halsey hospitalized after ‘very scary’ seizure

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Halsey has shared she was hospitalized after a “very scary” seizure.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on September 25 to share a video of herself in a hospital bed, as her fiancé, Avan Jogia, was sitting next to her. As she was lying in her bed, with an IV in her arm, and holding up a peace sign, she and her partner said: “Happy Bi Visibility Day,” which originally fell on September 23.

Jogia added: “We had a whole plan for you guys,” before the pair laughed at the camera.

The “Without Me” singer, who goes by she/they pronouns, quipped about being hospitalized in the caption, writing: “Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

open image in gallery Halsey reveals hospitalization after seizure ( iamhalsey/Instagram )

She later took to X (formerly Twitter) to share why she was in the hospital: “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

Halsey also noted in a separate post that she’s been recovering: “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!” she added.

The “Colors” singer has continued to speak openly about her physical health. In June, she shared an update on her health in tandem with the announcement of her new album.

“Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album,” she wrote in her Instagram post, which included a montage of photos and videos from a previous stay at the hospital.

While she didn’t give any specifics about her health diagnosis at the time, she tagged both @lupusresearchalliance and @llsusa, the accounts for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, at the end of her Instagram caption.

One month later, she revealed she was diagnosed with lupus SLE in 2022, and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. When describing her health conditions in July, she acknowledged that they were both being “managed or in remission.”

Halsey said that while she would likely suffer from both conditions for the duration of her life, she had her health under control “with the help of amazing doctors.”

She later opened up about her health challenges during an appearance on the She MD podcast in August. Speaking with hosts Dr Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage while onstage during a concert.

“I started miscarrying before the show. I knew and I was in a really tough position because it was really early on in my career, and there was a lot attached to the show,” she explained. “There was a corporate partner, there was a greater media entity partner, but more importantly than that, to me, there were a thousand kids who waited all day long to get into this show and see me.”

Halsey recalled that she had put on an “adult diaper” ahead of the performance, which was scheduled to last 45 minutes as she hadn’t released a large amount of music yet.

“I went and I did the show, I left stage, I threw up in the parking lot,” she recalled. “I went to a hotel and I was sick all night. I remember sitting in the bathtub because I just didn’t know what to do with all the blood.”

The “Closer” singer welcomed her son Ender with her former partner, Alev Aydin, in 2021 after being diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that can cause heavy and painful periods, painful sex, and miscarriages.