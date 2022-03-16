A woman has sparked a debate after claiming that she convinced her boyfriend to get a tattoo of her “artwork” and then broke up with him.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, @maddx75 could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car, being driven by her boyfriend. They then went to a tattoo shop, where he got a very large tattoo on his hand.

However, according to the clip’s creator, the new ink was her idea. In fact, she claimed that she went through her boyfriend’s phone and wasn’t happy with what she saw. As a result, she convinced him to get a tattoo of her “artwork,” right before she ended the relationship.

“Went through my [boyfriend’s] phone, didn’t like what I saw,” the text over the video reads. “So I booked him an appointment to get my artwork tattooed. He picked the placement … Gonna break up with him now.”

In the caption, the former girlfriend said that she did “feel bad” about the fact that her ex-boyfriend chose to get the tattoo on his hand.

As of 16 March, the video has more than 34,900 views, with many TikTok users noting how they admired @maddx75 for convincing her ex-boyfriend into getting a tattoo.

“Love this for you,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “This is chaotically evil and I’m here for it.”

However, many other viewers claimed that the woman shouldn’t have looked through the man’s phone in the first place.

“Not defending him, but how about we stop going through people’s phones without consent?” one viewer asked.

“This is seriously sociopathic behaviour,” another comment reads. “Regardless of what guy found on his phone and if it was accidental or not, have some class and just move on.”

Others questioned if @maddx75 really got “revenge” on her former partner for what she found on her phone.

“[I don’t know] if this is really revenge, way too cool of a tattoo to be mad about, put ya name on his forehead instead,” a comment reads, while another viewer asked: “Why not just leave him instead of ruining his life?”

In a follow up video, responding to a comment about going through a person’s devices without their consent, @maddx75 noted that she had “bought” him his phone.

“I gave myself consent,” she wrote in the caption.

In another clip, she gave an update about her life with her ex-boyfriend, noting how living and working with him has been “super awkward.”

“I moved 15 hours away with this boy,” she explained. “We have an apartment together that I’m still living in. And we also have the same job. So it’s been super awkward.”

The Independent has reached out to @maddx75 for comment.