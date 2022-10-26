Harry Styles fans think he subtly boycotted Adidas before company cut ties with Kanye West
Adidas ended its partnership with West on Tuesday amid intense pressure
Harry Styles fans think the singer made a statement with his recent shoe choice after concert-goers noticed him wearing Vans instead of his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles.
On Monday, a day before Adidas announced it had ended its partnership with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent antisemetic comments, Styles performed at the Kia Forum in California.
For the occasion, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, who typically wears outfits designed entirely by Gucci for his performances, opted for a pair of red Vans sneakers. The change from the Adidas x Gucci sneakers he’s worn for nearly every show of his Love On Tour to the Vans prompted praise from the 28 year old’s fans, as many took the singer’s sartorial decision as a subtle boycott of Adidas.
“Harry is wearing Vans. Good for him. I believe it’s because he’s boycotting Adidas for continuing to be in partnership with Kanye,” one person tweeted alongside a photo of Styles’ shoes.
Another said: “Harry Styles has been exclusively wearing his Adidas on shows for five months now. After Adidas refusing to drop Kanye he has, for the first time in nearly half a year, worn Vans to a show. I love this man.”
“Harry Styles wearing Adidas every show of tour until they hesitate to drop Kanye and he instantly breaks out Vans... I see you,” someone else tweeted, while tagging Styles’ stylist Harry Lambert.
The singer’s shoe choice also prompted praise from one fan, who claimed it meant “so much” to Styles’ Jewish fans. “We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms,” they wrote.
Styles’ fashion choice came amid intense pressure on Adidas to end its lucrative Yeezy partnership with West over the rapper’s antisemtic comments, as well as his claim in a since-deleted interview with Drink Champs podcast that he could make the comments and still have Adidas’ support.
“The thing about me and Adidas is, I could literally say antisemitic s*** and they can’t drop me,” the rapper said in the video. “I could say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”
On Tuesday, Adidas announced it had officially ended its partnership with West over the designer’s “hateful and dangerous” comments.
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
The Independent has contacted a representative for Styles for comment.
