Harry Styles endorses Beto O’Rourke during Texas concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Styles revealed his support for Beto O’Rourke this week among the former congressman’s run for governor of Texas.

The singer, 28, expressed his backing for the Democratic candidate, who is running against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, during a concert at Austin’s Moody Center on Sunday.

During the show, the Don’t Worry Darling star could be seen with a “Beto for Texas” sticker attached to his guitar. The singer surprised fans when he pointed to the sticker at one point during the show, prompting the venue’s screens to zoom in on O’Rourke smiling and cheering in the pit with the crowd.

In a video of the moment, the crowd could be heard cheering loudly as Styles gently rocked his guitar. The applause grew louder upon the realisation that O’Rourke was in attendance.

As the cheers continued, the politician waved to Styles and the crowd, before offering a peace sign.

“The screams just kept getting louder and louder,” one fan noted on Twitter, while another said: “[Harry Styles] has no idea how much this means to me.”

According to another user, they’d previously suggested the duo pair up: “I tweeted @BetoORourke and @Harry_Styles last week suggesting they do this. It’s so powerful for Beto to tap into Harry’s fan base. What a powerful synergy. I love them both!!”

Styles was not the only musician to endorse O’Rourke over the weekend. Country singer Willie Nelson also expressed his support for the Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate during a “Vote ‘Em Out” campaign on Sunday. For the occasion, Nelson appeared on stage in an O’Rourke shirt.

During a previous show at Texas’ Moody Center, Styles also expressed his political opinions towards abortion. He showed support of abortion rights while endorsing President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.