Harry Styles helps pregnant fan reveal the sex of her unborn baby at his concert

Harry Styles celebrated a pregnant fan at his concert over the weekend and helped her reveal what the sex of her unborn baby is.

In a video documented by a fan at Styles’ concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, Styles could be seen reading a guest’s sign which said: “Is my baby a boy or a girl?”

After acknowledging he didn’t know the answer to the question, the concert goer, Sidney, passed a note with the baby’s gender written in it up to Styles. He then celebrated the fan, who was four months pregnant.

“She’s about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do,” the “As It Was” singer said to the audience. “I’m sure it will be fine. The most beautiful thing there is to do in the world.”

He added: “Los Angeles, this is a Friday night you will never forget. Here we go. May I please get some tense gender reveal music?”

The Don’t Worry Darling star proceeded to tease the news, as he sang: “I know something you don’t know.”

Style kept working up to the gender reveal, which continued in a second video, by dancing and looking down at the envelope.

He joked about “edging” the reveal before officially announcing the baby’s gender: “It’s a girl!”

As of 14 November, the two videos have more than 6.6m views combined, with TikTok users in the comments poking fun at how the baby news was announced at this concert.

“Yeah my mom had my gender reveal party at a Harry Styles concert,” one wrote.

“Now I know I want to go to a Harry Styles concert for my gender reveal,” another added.

Multiple fans went on to praise the “Watermelon Sugar” singer for how kind he is to his guests at his concerts.

“His concerts bring the drama! And I’m here for it!” one wrote, while another said: “I love how interactive he is with his audience.”

A third person joked: “I am convinced that Harry styles’ concerts are 30 per cent music and 70 per cent him talking and I love it.”

This wasn’t the first time that Styles made headlines for his fan interactions. In September, he was praised for taking his first BeReal photo on a fan’s phone in the middle of his concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

While he at first said “no” to being a part of a BeReal, an app that encourages users to share photos the moment that a notification goes off, he changed his mind within moments. Before he reached for the guest’s phone to take the picture, he told the crowd that he was “ready” and that this was his “big social media moment”.