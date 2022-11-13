Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 were announced last month, ahead of the glitzy ceremony this Sunday (13 November).

Harry Styles, who is having a landmark year, leads the list with seven nominations including Best Video, Best Song, and Best Artist.

Taylor Swift comes in at second place, with six nominations across the 19 gender-neutral categories this year.

The “Anti-Hero” singer released her highly anticipated album Midnights last month, and went on to became the first artist in history to achieve 10 singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 10-minute-long video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) earned the singer a nomination for Best Longform Video, which is a newly instituted category at the EMAs.

Nicki Minaj and ROSALÍA scored five nominations apiece this year, with both of them up for Best Song and Best Artist awards.

The EMAs will also honour winners in categories such as Biggest Fans, and Best Metaverse Performance.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

Best Video

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles unveils new collaborative fashion campaign with Gucci (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Best Collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa –“Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

Best Live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick LamarLady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best New

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

Best R&B

Chlöe

Giveon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

ROSALÍA – “MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)”

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video For Good

Ed Sheeran – “2step (feat. Lil Baby)”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P***y”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”’

Sam Smith – “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Biggest Fans

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

K-pop sensation BTS (AP)

Best Push

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK – “The Virtual” | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

The award show will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, at 8 pm GMT. The EMAs will also be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries.

The ceremony will be co-hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.