MTV EMAs 2022: Harry Styles leads list of nominees with Taylor Swift a close second
The 2022 ceremony will be held in Germany for the sixth year running
The nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 were announced last month, ahead of the glitzy ceremony this Sunday (13 November).
Harry Styles, who is having a landmark year, leads the list with seven nominations including Best Video, Best Song, and Best Artist.
Taylor Swift comes in at second place, with six nominations across the 19 gender-neutral categories this year.
The “Anti-Hero” singer released her highly anticipated album Midnights last month, and went on to became the first artist in history to achieve 10 singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The 10-minute-long video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) earned the singer a nomination for Best Longform Video, which is a newly instituted category at the EMAs.
Nicki Minaj and ROSALÍA scored five nominations apiece this year, with both of them up for Best Song and Best Artist awards.
The EMAs will also honour winners in categories such as Biggest Fans, and Best Metaverse Performance.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”
Best Video
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa –“Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best Live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick LamarLady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best Pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best New
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-Pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
Best Latin
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best Hip-Hop
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Rock
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Alternative
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
Best R&B
Chlöe
Giveon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Longform Video
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
ROSALÍA – “MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)”
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video For Good
Ed Sheeran – “2step (feat. Lil Baby)”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P***y”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”’
Sam Smith – “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest Fans
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best Push
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK – “The Virtual” | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
The award show will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, at 8 pm GMT. The EMAs will also be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries.
The ceremony will be co-hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.
