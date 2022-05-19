Harry Styles has opened up about the circumstances that led to him being reunited with one of his rings, after losing the accessory at Coachella.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, lost his Gucci lion head ring, which retails for $350, on 22 April when the ring slipped off his finger and into the crowd while he was headlining at Coachella.

However, according to Styles, who was reunited with the ring on 18 May, he was able to get it back with help from fans, who banded together to return the accessory to the singer.

The effort appeared to be organised by the Twitter account @heresharrysring, which was created by a fan who claimed to have found the singer’s lost jewellery.

“We found the ring Friday night at Coachella and [it] is in our possession,” the account tweeted on 25 April. “We tried reaching out to multiple accounts in hopes of getting in contact with someone who will help return it.”

On 19 May, while performing live on the Today Show, Styles confirmed that the ring had eventually made its way back to him, after host Hoda Kotb told him that a fan in the crowd had asked about the accessory.

“A young lady in the front row asked a question, she wanted to know about your lion ring. Apparently you lost it at Coachella,” Kotb said, to which Styles replied: “Yeah so it slipped off at Coachella.”

Kotb then asked the singer how he got the ring back, with Styles crediting his fans. “I think some of the fans got in touch with whoever found it in the field, and we managed to … I got it back yesterday,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

Styles also confirmed the return of the ring on Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared a photo of the lion head ring along with the caption: “It hath returned.”

Harry Styles reveals ring he lost at Coachella was returned by fans (Instagram / Harry Styles)

The singer also added a small “thank you” to those who helped return the accessory.

According to Gucci, the ring is made in Italy and features a lion head design in an “aged gold finish”.