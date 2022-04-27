There isn’t a single thing Harry Styles can do that won’t get a reaction from fans, and a recent photoshoot where his toe peeks out of a ripped sock is proof.

In a new interview with Better Homes & Gardens, the singer opened up about his sexuality and his upcoming album, Harry’s House. Several photographs for the cover story featured Styles posing on a 24-acre property and dressed in different clothes.

In the one image, that has since sparked a viral conversation, a smiling Styles wears a set of striped pyjamas as he holds a breakfast tray, with his green-painted toenail sticking out of a red worn sock. It’s safe to say the photo broke the internet yesterday, with “HIS TOE” becoming the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Many social media users and fans were overjoyed by the new photoshoot, while others were just plain confused about the creative choice.

“WHY IS HIS TOE OUT,” asked one fan on Twitter. Another fan wondered as well: “Like why is his toe out.”

“I’m about to burst into tears with his toe like,” said someone else.

“Look at his toe poking out his sock,” wrote one user along with three crying laughing emojis.

Within minutes of announcing Styles as its newest cover star, the Better Homes & Gardens website reportedly crashed from fans racing to buy the issue. The rockstar - who tends to grace the cover of notorious pop culture magazines like Rolling Stone or Vogue - opted for a more wholesome publication that matches the peaceful tone of his upcoming album. Fans were pleased by the marketing decision from Styles.

“I’m also kind of obsessed with Harry performing to hundreds of thousands at Coachella and cementing his status as a rock star of this generation in sparkly jewel tone outfits and the next thing he does being a Better Homes and Gardens cottage-core feature,” one person tweeted.

“Harry Styles choosing BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS for his big new album exclusive is the wholesomeness I needed today,” said writer Maureen Lee Lenker.

“Harry Styles rly broke Better Homes and Gardens,” tweeted fashion writer Summer Cartwright.

It’s already been a big year for Styles, who recently shut down Coachella when he brought out country music star Shania Twain during his headline set. The 28-year-old singer announced his third album, Harry’s House - which is set for release on 20 May 2022 - and he stars in the upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. Styles has reportedly been dating the movie’s director, Olivia Wilde, since 2021.