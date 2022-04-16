Shania Twain thanked Harry Styles and heaped praise on the singer after he brought out the country queen during his headline set at Coachella on Friday night.

The pair hyped up the crowd as they performed Twain’s massive 1999 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” before taking out stools to sing “You’re Still the One”. “This lady taught me to sing,” Styles said of his guest as they sat on stage. “She also told me that men are trash.”

“Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend I am honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!!” Twain tweeted Saturday (16 April). “And I mean c’mon... WHAT A SHOW I’m a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together - Thank you Harry.”

The singer posted the message alongside a photo of her, Styles and his denim-clad band.

Twain’s cameo was one of the most talked-about moments from Styles’ Coachella debut last night. Other highlights included Styles waving a bisexual flag and performing a One Direction classic, “What Makes You Beautiful”.

Styles’ set was a smash hit with fans, who shared their love for the singer on Twitter.

“Not to be dramatic but harry styles performing with shania twain is what brought jesus back from the dead,” Matt Bellassai wrote about the Easter weekend performance.

“The world belongs to Harry Styles!” one fan tweeted alongside a photo of the singer gazing at his Coachella audience with arms outstretched.

Others pointed out Styles’ sequinned outfit’s similarity to Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana.

Another fan highlight was Styles telling the crowd: “to boyfriends everywhere, f**k you.”

Follow live updates from Coachella here.