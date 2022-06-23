Harvey Nichols’ rewards program is second to none – here’s why

When it comes to a luxury shopping experience, few destinations are better than Harvey Nichols. Its curated collection of high-end and designer brands across fashion and beauty, as well as hampers, food and wine, means that you’ll always find something you love.

While this is reason enough to shop at the designer boutique, its rewards scheme means you get benefits every time you spend. Trust us, you’re going to want to sign up straight away if you haven’t already. Not only do you get instant perks, like birthday discounts, but as you climb its five-level rewards program, you can also choose from a range of personalised benefits.

Your level matches your spending from the calendar year, and the higher your level, the better the benefits. At tier five, for example, you can opt to receive a pamper hamper or even a six-course meal for two worth £170 at the Oxo Tower restaurant. And as for its tiered cashback scheme, you could see yourself earning up to five per cent back on every one of your shopping sprees or splurges.

Now that you’re all signed up, to help you on your way to accruing some serious points (because after all, points mean perks), we’re here to highlight some of the top picks from the website. And luckily, Harvey Nichols has just kicked off its summer sale by offering up to 50 per cent off fashion, shoes, accessories and beauty, so you’re bound to find something you love.

Womenswear

When it comes to fashion, Harvey Nichols continuously delivers. Its roster includes Ganni, Rixo, Alemais and Veronica Beard, as well as high-end designs like Jacquemus, Balmain and Mach & Mach.

As for its curated edit of womenswear in its summer sale, it’s similarly as impressive.

In terms of accessories, its sale means you can access discounts on new season stock, be that a raffia basket bag or a piece of jewellery that’s worth its weight in gold. It also serves as the most perfect time to stock up on all of your holiday essentials, be that sunglasses or beachwear.

Of course, you can also unlock big savings across clothing. Harvey Nichols serves as a great destination for all things occasionwear, making it the perfect place to browse if you’re attending a wedding this season. Whether you opt for an evening dress or a trend-led co-ord, there’s plenty to choose from.

With your next shopping spree in sight, don’t forget about all the perks of its rewards scheme too. By buying all your summer essentials at the department store, you’ll boost your status as a loyal customer.

Menswear

Much like the womenswear at Harvey Nichols, the menswear offering is just as good. With so many brilliant brands, you’ll be at the top of the rewards level in no time – think Moncler, Amiri, Palm Angels and Stone Island.

If your summer wardrobe is in need of a refresh, it’s prime time to climb the Harvey Nichols reward program and treat yourself to some new season essentials. Of course shorts, in particular longer styles, are huge news, and thankfully there’s plenty to choose from.

Similarly, oversized shirting is bang on trend. With a whole host of different designs from various labels, Harvey Nichols sale is the place to head if you’re looking to invest – trust us, you’re going to want the lot. If it’s something more timeless, the retailer’s denim collection is second to none, and with countless styles included within the sale, now’s the time to stock up for autumn/winter.

Kidswear

If you’re yet to be acquainted with Harvey Nichols’s kidswear, you’re in for a treat. Thanks to its incredible offering, you can kit out your kid in some gorgeous designer garb. Think Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Moncler and Canada Goose all in mini-me sizing.

Perhaps they’re desperate for a new pair of sandals, a selection of new summer dresses, or shorts that they’ll wear on repeat, whatever it is there’s lots on offer in the summer sale and across the section. Collect reward points while making sure the little one in your life will always be the best dressed.

Hampers

It’s not all high-end fashion at Harvey Nichols because you can also indulge in one of its luxury hampers. If you’re stuck for a gift for a friend or loved one (or even yourself!), there are 175 to choose from across food, wine and even beauty. Each one is full to the brim with the finest, hand-picked goods and would make a lovely present all year round.

Whether it’s the dark and handsome hamper (£90, Harveynichols.com) for someone who appreciates a delicious bottle of red, the anniversary hamper (£115, Harveynichols.com) for a special occasion, or the glow getter hamper (£195, Harveynichols.com) for a skincare guru, each one will serve as a gift that keeps on giving.

Plus, while you’re busy gift buying, you’ll also be collecting points through Harvey Nichols’s reward scheme, so really, everyone’s a winner.

