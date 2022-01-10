75 soft challenge: What is TikTok’s latest viral wellness trend?

As we head into the new year, it’s no surprise that a new wellness trend has started to dominate our TikTok’s “For You” page – the 75 soft challenge.

Those who downloaded the video-sharing app during lockdown might be familiar with the “75 Hard Challenge” – a “mental toughness” routine created by YouTuber and author Andy Frisella.

The hardcore challenge, which has garnered more than 500 million views to date, asked participants to follow a healthy eating plan with no “cheat days” and no alcohol.

They also had to complete two 45-minute workouts a day, including one indoor and one outdoor, drink a gallon of water and read 10 pages of a non-fiction “entrepreneurial-focused” book.

While thousands flocked to complete the challenge, not everyone dreams of becoming an entrepreneur or completing a twice-daily workout.

Enter 75 Soft, a sister challenge which is easier and more accessible. Although less popular than the Hard challenge – the hashtag has been viewed around 50 million times on TikTok so far – and it is quickly gaining traction.

The soft version was created by TikTok user Stephen Gallagher back in April 2021.

“Today I’m starting the 75 Soft Challenge. It’s like the 75 Hard but for people who don’t have time for two 45-minute workouts a day,” he said in a video.

Explaining the rules his amended routine, he said: “Eat well and only drink [alcohol] on social occasions.

“Train for 45 minutes every day, with one day off for recovery every week.”

The exercise can be light, such as a long walk. Participants must also drink three litres of water a day and read 10 pages, but this can be of any genre of book they choose.

Some users have also amended their routine to enhance their mental wellness, such as including 10 minutes to journal every day.

One TikTok user, EnhancingEmily – who completed both Gallagher and Frisella’s challenges – described the Soft as “75 days of healthy habits”.

“75 Hard, I do not recommend you do past the 75 days. But with this. I’ve created these healthy habits and I’m continuing on,” she said comparing the two.

“I really loved doing it during the holiday season too, I still enjoyed the holidays while being out there and committing to myself. I’m so excited for 2022.”

Another user, Georgia Leigh, said the Soft challenge had helped her get into a regular exercise routine.

“I’ve never been so fit. I feel strong and healthy,” she said.