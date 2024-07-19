Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 18, reveals she’s taking weight loss medication

Support truly

Travis Barker’s daughter has revealed that she is taking weight loss medication.

Alabama, 18, revealed in a video that was re-posted to TikTok that she had started taking weight loss medication because she was upset with how she looked in photographs. “I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh, my god - you’re so fat, and you’re so ugly,’” she said in the clip.

During her “get ready with me” style video, in which she was seen doing her makeup in front of the camera, Alabama said: “And it’s, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don’t look like that.”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s stepdaughter continued: “But I’m on weight loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a d**n ogre.”

She did not specificy which weight loss medication she was taking in the video.

This isn’t the first time that Alabama had to respond to criticism over her appearance. In August 2023, she made another video on TikTok responding to viral paparazzi photos of herself after critics started to call her “a catfish.”

“That’s my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi pictures and saying I’m a catfish or saying I’m fat,” she said at the time. Alabama mentioned that tabloid photographers will normally attempt to take a photo of a person to make them look bad, such as when their mouth is open or if they’re sneezing.

“I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open - and let’s see how beautiful you look,” she said.

The Blink-182 drummer’s daughter also revealed that her weight fluctuates because of her autoimmune and thyroid disease. One symptom of thyroid disease is unexpected weight gain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Issues with a person’s thyroid may result in the gland producing too little thyroid hormone, called hypothyroidism, or too much thyroid hormone, called hyperthyroidism.

“I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that’s one of the main reasons why I have weight gain,” Barker said. “So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It will get you further in life.”

“I don’t want any girls that are young, watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it,” she continued. “There is a certain point when your health is getting affected by it that you need to change it, but, no. It’s not the case for me, and I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes.”