Alec Baldwin has spoken candidly about his family, detailing why he has continued having children.

The 64-year-old actor acknowledged how people have asked him about his large family, as he and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together, in a recent video shared on Instagram. In the short clip, his one-year-old daughter, María Lucía, could be seen laughing and showing off her front teeth at the camera.

In the caption, Alec subtly addressed that people have asked him “why” he has so many children.

“People ask why,” he wrote. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Along with María Lucía, Alec and Hilaria share another daughter, Carmen, eight, and four sons: Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and Eduardo “Edu”, 18 months. The Boss Baby star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Last month, Hilaria announced on Instagram that she and her husband were expecting their seventh child together. According to Hilaria, the baby, who is due this fall, was a “surprise” that her family was “beyond happy” about.

“Another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she continued. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The 38-year-old yoga instructor also opened up about her pregnancy earlier this month, acknowledging that she knows what her baby’s gender was. However, in a since-expired Instagram story, she said that one of the reasons why doesn’t want to publicly share it yet was for the sake of gender inclusivity. She also noted that she’s been focused on getting “some advice” about how to create a “gender inclusive world” for her child.

“Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world,” she wrote in the caption. “But given all of the prejudice I’m seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice.”

“It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans,” she added.