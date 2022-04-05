Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about her pregnancy, detailing that she knows the sex of her baby and why she isn’t ready to reveal it quite yet.

Hilaria discussed how she isn’t ready to publicly announce the gender of her baby, who she shares with Alec Baldwin, during a recent post to her Instagram Story. The 38-year-old yoga instructor noted that while “many” people have asked her what she’s having, she’s “waiting” for “two things.”

“So many of you are asking what I’m having… I do know and I will tell you but I’m waiting for two things,” she wrote. “[One]. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness. But I will wait until I’m past the point when I lost my daughter.”

Hilaria previously revealed that she had two miscarriages during 2019, as one occurred in April and another in November. Her second miscarriage happened when she was 16-months pregnant.

The mother went on to explain that the second reason why she’s waiting to reveal her baby’s sex is for the sake of gender inclusivity. With that in mind, she’s been focused on getting “some advice” on how to create a “gender inclusive world” for her child.

“[Two]. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world,” the caption reads.

(@hilariabaldwin / Instagram)

“Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have,” she wrote. “But given all of the prejudice I’m seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice. It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans.”

Hilaria shared a video of her children on Instagram last week to announce her pregnancy. She and Alec are expected to welcome their seventh child in the fall of this year.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The couple has two daughters: María Lucía, 13 months, and Carmen, eight, and four sons: Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and Eduardo, 18 months. Alec also shares his daughter Ireland, 26, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.