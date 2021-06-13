Alison Hammond recreates then-and-now photographs with son

TV presenterAlison Hammond has given her followers a rare glimpse of her life as a mother with two photographs of her son, Aidan.

In a post to her Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a throwback photograph of herself holding her son as a toddler as they smile at one another, alongside a picture of the pair now, recreating the same pose.

“My world, Aidan,” she captioned the post.

The photographs give followers a rare insight into her relationship with her son, who scarcely appears on her social media.

Earlier this month, Hammond, 46, said she is extremely worried about both her and her son getting the Covid-19 vaccine out of fear that they might get a blood clot.

In the UK, people under the age of 30 are being offered an alternative Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab after it was linked to rare blood clots.

“I’m so worried about the vaccine myself because I really don’t want to get a blood clot. I don’t want to get a blood clot, I don’t want to die, because I’m really enjoying this job and everything, it’s absolutely amazing,” the This Morning host said.

“So, if I’m really worried about myself, I’m even more worried about my son. Can you guarantee he’s not going to get ill if he takes that vaccine?” she asked Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London.

“Our children are the most precious things in the world, and I just don’t want him to get ill from taking the vaccine if he wasn’t really going to get Covid anyway,” she said.

Addressing her concerns, Spector said the risk of getting Covid, and being sick for months with long Covid, is much greater than having a blood clot.

“Your risk if you got Covid is very much more than having a blood clot which is around one in 300,000, it’s extremely low.

“You’re much more likely to get long Covid and be sick for several months. For kids, we’re not seeing problems with the vaccine in those countries that are doing it so far,” he said.

He added: “We’ve got to make this balance between wanting to get schools back to normal. It’s never going to be 100 per cent safe.”