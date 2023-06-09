Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer has opened up about the reason why she stopped taking Ozempic, as she urged celebrities to be honest about their weight loss.

The 43-year-old actor and comedian appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (8 June), where she revealed that tried taking the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss last year.

“Like a year ago, I tried it,” she told Cohen, before admitting that she stopped taking the FDA-approved medication because of its side effects. “I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son,” Schumer explained, referring to her four-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer. “I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t].”

Although the Trainwreck star admitted that she was “immediately invested” before trying the drug, she ultimately decided that Ozempic wasn’t “livable” for her.

However, Schumer did take a moment to call out celebrities who have been “lying” about taking the once-weekly antidiabetic injection for weight loss. “Everyone’s like: ‘Smaller portions,’” she joked. “Shut the f*** up. You’re on Ozempic, or one of those things.”

Much like Ozempic, FDA-approved medications Wegovy and Mounjaro are also brand names for semaglutide – which work by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite and creates the feeling of fullness.

“Just stop,” Schumer added. “Just be real with the people.”

The Inside Amy Schumer star even noted how she was open about undergoing liposuction for weight loss in January 2022. “When I got lipo, I was like, I got lipo,” she said.

Ozempic, a once-weekly injection used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, has skyrocketed in use after people were reportedly prescribed the diabetes medication as an “off-label” weight loss drug. Meanwhile, Wegovy and Mounjaro are once-weekly semaglutide injections specifically approved for the treatment of obesity and weight loss.

There are many side effects of taking medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the most common side effects of taking Wegovy include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, and digestive disorders.

The FDA has also warned against more serious complications that can occur from using Wegovy or Mounjaro, such as the “potential risk of thyroid C-cell tumours,” pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, acute kidney injury, increased heart rate, and suicidal behaviour or thinking.

Meanwhile, taking Ozempic can lead to possible thyroid tumours, including cancer, pancreatitis, changes in vision, and kidney and gallbladder problems.

Amy Schumer isn’t the only celebrity to open up about taking certain medications for weight loss. Comedian Chelsea Handler previously revealed that she “didn’t know” she was on Ozempic because her doctor allegedly “hands it out to anybody”.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in January, the Chelsea Lately star spoke candidly about the alleged widespread use of Ozempic in Hollywood and her concerns over its popularity. “So, my anti-ageing doctor just hands it out to anybody,” Handler claimed. “I didn’t even know I was on it. She said: ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.’”

She said she realised she was taking the type 2 diabetes drug for weight loss after feeling nauseous while at lunch with a friend, who was also on Ozempic. When her friend asked if Handler was taking the medication, which the comedian referred to as “semaglutide” during their conversation, her friend informed her Ozempic was simply a brand name for semaglutide.

However, Handler said she stopped taking the medication after she realised what it was. “I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible,” she shared. “I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me. That’s not right for me.”