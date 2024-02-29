Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis welcome their first child together

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Benson and her partner, Brandon Davis, are officially parents.

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories on 29 February to reveal that she had given birth. Her post comes shortly after she publicly confirmed her pregnancy, following months of speculation.

In her Instagram story, Benson shared a picture of her newborn baby’s hand, wrapped around her thumb. She kept the caption short and sweet, as it only included a pink heart emoji. However, she didn’t share any further details about the baby and did not reveal her child’s gender or name.

Ashley Benson’s Instagram story featuring a newborn baby’s hand (ashleybenson / Instagram)

Back in November 2023, the Pretty Little Liars star first confirmed her pregnancy, as she was seen with Davis visiting the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop in California.

In a video shared to the Babylist Instagram account, Benson was seen in an all-black outfit that appeared to cover up any signs of a bump as she and Davis looked at various items, including a stroller. The caption also confirmed that the couple visited the store to make their baby’s registry.

“Thanks for stopping by #Babylist Beverly Hills, @ashleybenson & Brandon! Congratulations!” the caption read.

In November, the couple also reportedly got married, according to Entertainment Tonight at the time. The marriage news followed days after the actor’s mother, Shannon Benson, shared a since-deleted Instagram post with a photo of what appeared to be her daughter and now-son-in-law wearing matching gold wedding bands.

Benson and the art dealer were first romantically linked in January 2023, after they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. A month later, a source close to the pair confirmed their relationship to E! News, saying that although they had only been seeing each other for a couple of months, they were “really into each other”.

The Spring Breakers star made her relationship Instagram official in July 2023, when she revealed that she was engaged. More specifically, she reshared an Instagram story that Davis posted of her with a massive oval-cut diamond engagement ring, as his caption read: “Love of my life.”

Two months after confirming that she was expecting a child, Benson appeared on the cover of Ladygunn magazine, where she showcased her baby bump. Speaking to the publication, she shared some of her fears about childbirth, explaining: “Being a parent is gonna f***ing change everything.”

Benson then went into detail about all the strategies she wanted to follow when having her child. “I think it’s way better and gets the job done faster by just laying backwards,” she said about childbirth. “I would just have two nurses holding me back, or I’ll hold my leg. But I won’t be able to feel it, so it’s like they’re gonna have to.”

Speaking to the publication, she also opened up about how she formed a strong connection with the now-father of her child when they first met.

“The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming,” she recalled. “And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon. It was immediate. I was just like, I think I’m gonna marry you.”