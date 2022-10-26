People on the autism spectrum are more likely to experience feelings of depression and anxiety during pregnancy, a study has suggested.
Researchers found that autistic parents were around three times more likely to report having experienced prenatal depression and anxiety than those without autism.
The study, led by experts at the Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge, revealed that 24 per cent of autistic parents reported feeling depressed during pregnancy, compared to just nine per cent of non-autistic parents.
In addition, nearly half (48 per cent) of autistic parents reported having prenatal anxiety, while only 14 per cent of non-autistic parents reported the same.
The study involved 524 non-autistic people and 417 autistic people who were pregnant at the time or had previously given birth.
Autistic respondents reported experiencing lower satisfaction with pregnancy healthcare, and were also less likely to trust medical professionals or feel that their questions and concerns were taken seriously.
They were also less likely to feel that doctors treated them respectfully, and more likely to experience sensory issues during pregnancy, with the sensory environment of prenatal appointments often proving overwhelming.
Researchers suggested that their findings have “important implications for supporting autistic people during pregnancy”.
Dr Sarah Hampton, lead researcher on the study, said: “This study suggests that autistic people are more vulnerable to mental health difficulties during pregnancy. It is imperative that effective mental health screening and support is available for autistic people during pregnancy.”
Another member of the team, Dr Rosie Holt, added that the results also suggest autistic people could benefit if healthcare professionals make accommodations for them during prenatal appointments.
“These may include adjustments to the sensory environment of healthcare settings, as well as adjustments to how information is communicated during prenatal appointments,” she said.
Experts urged more research into the experiences of new parents who are autistic to help them adjust better to life with children.
Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, director of the Autism Research Centre, said autistic parents have been “neglected in research”, adding: “It is also important that this research is translated into health and social care policy and practice to ensure these parents receive the support and adaptations they need in a timely manner.”
