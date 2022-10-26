Mollie King reveals she’s expecting a baby girl with due date ‘creeping up’
King and fiance Stuart Broad have shared a gender reveal video
Mollie King has revealed that she and her fiance, Stuart Broad, are expecting a baby girl.
The Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to post a sweet video of the gender reveal party the couple held for their family and friends.
“Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget,” King wrote in the caption.
“For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us.”
She added that her due date is “really creeping up” and she and Broad “cannot believe how close it is”.
King continued: “So last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it. It was such a special day and one we’ll always remember.”
In the video, King and Broad are seen holding a large black balloon that says “Boy or Girl?” on the front.
King then pops the balloon and pink confetti flies through the air.
Celebrity pals were quick to congratulate the pair, who announced their pregnancy in June, with Gemma Styles writing: “Congrats Mollie!”
Radio presenter Matthew Edmondson wrote: “I can’t wait to meet baby Matilda*. CONGRATS GUYS! *I’m presuming this is the name.”
Singer Ellie Goulding commented with three red heart emoji, while Queer Eye’s Tan France said: “I’m SO happy for you, my love!!”
In an Instagram post announcing their pregnancy earlier this year, King wrote: “Stuart and I are so, so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon.”
King and Broad have been dating since 2012 and Broad proposed to King on New Years Day 2021, a moment King described as “the best surprise and one of the happiest days of my life”.
Announcing their engagement on Instagram, King wrote: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the New Year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”
