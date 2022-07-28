Pregnant Mollie King shares her favorite ‘bump friendly’ summer looks

Mollie King took to Instagram to show off some of her favorite “bump friendly” summer dress looks.

The Saturdays star can be seen modelling dresses of varied styles in the post, all of which are “non-maternity” as she just “sized up.”

King, who is also a presenter forBBC Radio 1, said she hopes her video will help those who are “also trying to dress a bump this summer.”

The mum-to-be stood in for Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning, as the usual hosts take a summer break.

