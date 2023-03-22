5 things that could be wrong with your bed and ruining your sleep

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re struggling to sleep at night and feel like you’re not getting enough shut-eye, ask yourself: “Is my bed my best buddy?”

Because chances are, cause-and-effect could be disrupting your comfort – triggering those aches, pains and tiresome ailments.

Here, experts shed light on what could be keeping you from bedtime bliss…

1. Is your bed a dust trap?

“Does bedtime come with sneezes and wheezes? Asthma and allergies can be triggered at night-time by the build up of dust and dust mites within your mattress and bedding,” cautions Mary Love, head of product and innovation at Simba.

A full spring clean can improve the situation, says Love, along with a mattress protector to decrease the number of potential allergens.

Additionally, Victoria Cedeno, brand specialist for Zinus, says you can improve your bedroom’s air quality further by opting for hypoallergenic bedding.

“Keep your bed, and the rest of the room, as dust-free as possible by vacuuming regularly,” advises Cedeno. “Furthermore, keeping indoor plants around the bedroom also helps with improving air quality, as they can act as natural air purifiers.

“Opening a window occasionally is also helpful, allowing fresh air to flow into your room,” suggests Cedeno. “With all these elements combined, you can create the ideal sleeping environment for anyone suffering from allergies.”

2. Bad back? It could be your mattress

Worn out, sagging, or uneven sleep surfaces mean the body weight becomes less evenly distributed, says Love, and this can lead to back aches and stiffness.

“Most mattress manufacturers recommend replacing your mattress every eight to 10 years with good reason,” she adds.

Indeed, Cedeno says investing in a good mattress will support good quality sleep, night after night.

“A memory foam mattress is one of the best investments for anyone struggling with poor sleep. The material contours to the shape of your body, providing excellent pressure relief for the back and joints.

“This helps your body achieve the deepest and most restorative sleep, providing you with more energy during the day and better overall health,” says Cedeno.

Memory foam mattresses are also longer-lasting and more durable, she adds, as the material doesn’t sag like a spring mattress.

3. Too hot for comfort?

“Find yourself waking up in a sweat? Night sweats can be caused by an overheated bedroom, a boozy night, a big meal, viral illness, or hormonal changes, such as menopause,” says Love.

She continues: “It’s a good idea to keep a window cracked open for ventilation, and to choose a mattress with temperature regulation.

“Look out for mattresses made with breathable materials and specific technologies designed to keep you cooler as you sleep.”

4. Does your pillow support your sleep position?

Side, back or tummy sleeper? As Love points out, your pillow can make all the difference to your neck and overall comfort.

When choosing a pillow, Cedeno says it’s important to make sure you’re buying the right one for you. “Pick a pillow that offers enough support to cradle your neck, and keep your head and spine aligned during sleep.”

She says memory foam pillows could be the solution, as they mould to your body shape and provide the most support.

5. Is your bed in the right position?

Is the room layout working for you? “When there’s the option to move things around, you might find you sleep better with your bed in a different placement,” says Love.

“According to Feng Shui, pointing the bed towards an open door should be avoided, while pointing the bed towards the south is the optimum alignment for positive energy.”