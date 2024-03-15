Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Move over, Gwyneth Paltrow, because Bella Hadid has proven herself to be the ultimate wellness girlie.

The supermodel, who’s recently been taking a well-deserved hiatus from modelling to support her cowboy boyfriend at his Texas rodeo competitions, took to TikTok on Thursday 14 March to give her followers an inside look at her morning routine.

Hadid, 27, filmed herself as she took her daily vitamins, drank her green juices, applied some essential oils and wrote in her journal. The video appeared to be a promotion for her upcoming beauty brand, Orebella. But much like everything the influential model does, fans are now clamouring to know exactly what supplements Hadid incorporates into her daily routine.

“Mornings with me before we start making things for you cc @Orebella,” the Vogue cover star captioned the clip. Set to dreamy instrumental music, Hadid began by holding up three tinctures she squeezed into a clear glass. She then grabbed a white bottle, with the word “support” written across it, and poured a juice-like beverage into the same glass - most likely for some immune boost.

After drinking her morning beverage, Hadid held up a handful of white and beige-coloured vitamins, ranging in size from small to hard-to-swallow. She dropped the supplements into her mouth, and helped wash it down with an average green juice out of a mason jar.

The next step in Hadid’s morning routine involved a trendy algae that’s become a recent staple in influencer and wellness spaces alike: sea moss. Sea moss is an edible sea vegetable that’s packed with nutrients - including vitamin B2, calcium, magnesium, and zinc - and has been praised for its health benefits. While sea moss can come in many supplement forms, like pills, powders, and gummies, it’s most often eaten as a gel. According to her TikTok, it seems that Hadid’s sea moss of choice is Gold Sea Moss Gel from Planted Seeds, as she added a spoonful into her tincture-filled drink.

Next up on her morning routine was Fulvic Detox from Mother Earth Labs, which Hadid gave her seal of approval by making a “chef’s kiss” gesture to the camera as she held up the 32-ounce bottle. The detoxing dietary supplement contains “highly purified fulvic acid” which helps provide “gentle cellular detoxification support,” according to the brand’s website. Fulvic Detox can also be used topically to help soothe irritated skin, acne, and keep pores clean.

Hadid then drank a small glass of Allegany Nutrition’s liquid ionic trace minerals, which purportedly contains “over 72 naturally occurring minerals from the Great Salt Lake in Utah,” before taking a bite out of her croissant.

The model’s morning wellness routine wasn’t done yet. She took her phone camera over to her living room, where she had laid out more than a dozen essential oils, healing crystals, candles, and a box of tarot cards on her coffee table. Hadid cracked open a can from her non-alcoholic beverage brand, Kin Euphorics, and selected two essential oils from her coffee table collection. She rubbed the oils on both her wrists and neck, taking a pause to sniff the relaxing fragrance, and accessorised with some beaded bracelets.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a morning routine without burning a bundle of sage - a spiritual ritual said to cleanse a space of negative energy or toxins and increase mindfulness. Finally, Hadid finished off her video by writing in her journal.

In the comments section of her TikTok, fans praised the model’s “glowing” demeanour and declared her the next wellness supreme. “Girl gimme that supplement list I’m trying to live forever,” one user wrote, while another said: “We love a spiritual queen who takes care of her soul.”

“When’s my Bella era coming,” said a third person, asking the question on everyone’s minds.

Hadid has long been open about her health journey and living with Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2012. She hasn’t shied away from posting candid photos of herself taken during a Lyme disease flare up, often showing her swollen face and inflammation around her eyes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. It’s often diagnosed based on symptoms - such as fever, headache, fatigue, or skin rash - or laboratory testing.

For Hadid, the model has previously detailed that her symptoms include headaches, brain fog, sensitivity to light and noise, thyroid dysfunction, inflammation, joint pain and numbness. Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were also diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012.