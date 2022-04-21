What are beta-blockers, the drug used by the Kardashians for anxiety, and are they safe?
Kris Jenner offers daughter Khloe Kardashian beta-blocker in reality series
The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality series The Kardashians has highlighted a different side of the famous family as they’ve opened up about their struggles with anxiety.
Throughout episode two of The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022, Khloe Kardashian discussed how social media scrutiny causes her anxiety. The Good American founder was feeling anxious about appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, so her mother and manager Kris Jenner offered her daughter a beta-blocker to help calm her nerves.
According to the Mayo Clinic, beta-blockers are medications that reduce blood pressure by blocking the effects of certain hormones in the nervous system, such as adrenaline. Adrenaline, or epinephrine, is a stress hormone that triggers the body’s “fight or flight” response. High levels of adrenaline can also induce anxiety.
After taking a beta-blocker, the release of these hormones are blocked, which lowers stress on the heart and reduces blood pressure. A doctor may prescribe beta-blockers to manage cardiovascular symptoms, such as angina, congestive heart failure, or high blood pressure.
Beta-blockers have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat anxiety symptoms, although Medical News Today reports doctors “may prescribe them off-label” for the purpose of reducing anxiety.
The scene prompted concern from viewers of The Kardashians, who felt that Jenner shouldn’t offer the prescription drug to her daughter.
“Beta-blockers are not tic-tacs Kris, they are prescription drugs with real side effects,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Let Khloe consult her own doctor.”
Another asked: “Why is Kris giving Khloe her own beta-blocker why can’t Khloe just go to her own doctor and get anxiety medication?”
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US, with more than 40m adults in the US diagnosed with anxiety. However, beta-blockers can not treat anxiety itself. There are many types of anxiety disorders – generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder – each met with its own treatment plan. Counselling, therapy, anti-anxiety medications, and mindfulness techniques are all common forms of treatment.
During the episode, Khloe Kardashian also shared how social media scrutiny has made her feel safer at home and away from the public eye. She explained that social media used to be fun for her, but now the comments she receives on the internet have become ‘so critical’.
“The way I look. My situation with Tristan. Is my hair done the right way?” she said. “I think I’ve gotten to the point that it’s literally safer to stay at home.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies