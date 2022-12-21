Bode Miller reveals three-year-old son was hospitalised after seizure

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck have revealed their three-year-old son, Asher, was rushed to the hospital after a febrile seizure. It was the same hospital where their daughter Emmy was taken before she died in a drowning incident in 2018.

On 20 December, the professional beach volleyball player revealed on her Instagram story that one of the twin sons she shares with the US Olympic skier had suffered from a febrile seizure. According to the Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is a convulsion in a child that’s caused by a fever.

“Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we are unfamiliar with,” Beck wrote on her Instagram story, over a picture of Miller lying down on a hospital bed with Asher asleep on his chest. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child.”

In a separate story, Beck shared a picture of Miller cuddling with his twin sons on the couch after they had brought Asher home from the hospital.

“He’s home and back to his normal self,” she said. “I am reminded to slow down and realise life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need…our loved ones, our health, and more time”.

“Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for,” she wrote over the final photo, which showed Miller looking affectionately at his three-year-old son.

A febrile seizure may occur if a child has a fever higher than 100.4 °F (38.0 °C). Children suffering from a febrile seizure may lose consciousness, and their arms and legs may shake or jerk.

Bode Miller and wife Morgan reveal son Asher, three, had suffered from seizure (Instagram / Morgan Miller)

The most common type of febrile seizure lasts from a few seconds to 15 minutes, while more serious febrile seizures typically last longer than 15 minutes, and can occur more than once within a 24-hour period.

Bode Miller, 45, and Morgan Beck, 35, are parents to Nash, eight, Easton, four, Asher’s three-year-old twin brother, Aksel, and Scarlett, 13 months. The pro skier is also dad to daughter, Dace, 14, and son Nate, 10, from previous relationships.

Miller and Beck are parents to six children (Instagram / Morgan Miller)

In June 2018, their daughter Emmeline died after a drowning incident in June 2018 at 19 months old. The child was found unconscious at a neighbour’s swimming pool in southern California. Miller, who has won six Olympic medals in alpine ski racing, shared at the time that he and his family were “beyond devastated”.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” he shared in an Instagram post, which featured a picture of his daughter. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest every day. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

Their 19-month-old daughter Emmy died from drowning incident in 2018 (Instagram / Morgan Miller)

This June, Beck paid tribute to her daughter Emmy on Instagram on the four-year anniversary of her passing. “We miss you so much baby girl. Keep moving mountains,” she captioned the post, which included sweet videos and pictures of her daughter.

The couple have previously opened up about how they keep daughter Emmy’s memory alive, from conversations with their children about their sibling to advocating for water safety awareness.

“She comes up in regular conversation and she still has a bunch of her stuff around and her pictures," Miller told People in May 2021. “So I think in that sense, we try to proactively make the kids aware because the younger ones never met her, you know? Nash was pretty small, though he definitely remembers her. It really still seems like yesterday. Then there are parts that start to really feel like a long time ago.”

“Not talking about her and not sharing her stories is denying our kids and us a relationship with her. We still have one. She’s still very much a part of our family. She’s still very much around us,” Beck added. “The lessons that we learned and the memories that we share in the love that never goes away.”