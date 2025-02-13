Eating this staple food could reduce bowel cancer risk, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consuming yoghurt regularly may reduce bowel cancer risk by altering the body’s gut bacteria, a new study has found.

The research, published in the journal Gut Microbes, found that incorporating yoghurt into daily diet could strengthen the body’s defences against colorectal cancer by fostering a diverse gut microbiome.

Colorectal cancer has emerged as a major health concern with incidence rates increasingly globally, especially among young people.

Experts suspect poor diet, including more ultra-processed foods, obesity, and a lack of exercise play a role in its increased incidence.

A growing body of research suggests that the body’s delicate ecosystem of bacteria is key to maintaining gut health.

Specifically, studies link the presence of the bacterial species Bifidobacterium to deadly tumours. Almost 30 per cent of patients with colorectal cancer exhibit identifiable Bifidobacterium in their tumour tissues.

Yoghurt could help prevent bowel cancer ( Pixabay - Schaferle )

In the new study, scientists assessed data collected over several decades for the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. These studies provided detailed dietary information of about 150,000 participants, including their consumption frequencies of yoghurt.

The data enabled researchers to conduct a comprehensive review of the relationship between yoghurt intake and bowel cancer risk. They concluded that there was a “compelling association” between yoghurt intake and lower rates of bowel cancer.

People who consumed two or more servings of yoghurt weekly had a 20 per cent lower incidence of Bifidobacterium-positive proximal colon cancer – a notable type of colorectal cancer with dire implications for patient survival rates.

“Long-term yoghurt intake may be differentially associated with the incidence of proximal colon cancer according to Bifidobacterium abundance, suggesting the antitumor effect of yoghurt intake on the specific tumour subgroup,” the study noted.

Cancer risk rising in young women

The findings suggest that yoghurt is not just a healthy food, but “a potential intervention point” in preventing cancer.

Researchers, however, cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions and called for the findings to be tested in more populations. They called for deeper studies to understand how the presence of specific bacteria might influence cancer development.

“Further studies are warranted to elucidate the potential mechanisms for the effects of long-term yoghurt intake on colorectal carcinogenesis,” researchers wrote in the study.