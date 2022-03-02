A boy’s family donated his childhood photos to a thrift store in viral video

Family is family, unless they donate all your personal mementos to a charity shop.

In a viral video, posted to TikTok by user @racheltaughtme, a boy’s childhood photos are on display in the picture frame section of a thrift store. The framed portraits showed the mystery boy growing from young toddler to pre-teen, with price tags taped on the frames.

“Who’s son is this,” user Rachel captioned the TikTok. “Your parents donated all your photos man.”

The video, which was posted to TikTok in February, gained over two million views on the app. Users took to the comments to craft up scenarios of what could’ve possibly happened to make this family donate his childhood portraits.

“They could have been in a repossessed storage locker or from a tenant who was evicted and wasn’t able to retrieve their belongings,” guessed one TikToker.

“What if he donated them himself,” commented one person.

“So this is what happens when you don’t become a doctor, lawyer, or an engineer…” one user said.

“Plot twist: he did it himself,” a TikTok user commented.

“I was cackling until I realised there was probably a VERY SAD story behind this,” wrote one person.