In case you missed it, Lindsay Lohan is now on TikTok.

The 35-year-old actress joined TikTok earlier this month, where she recently went viral for her special tribute to the film that launched her career, The Parent Trap. The video, which gained more than 10m views on the app, showed Lohan lip-synching a famous line from the move: “I have class and you don’t.” Fans were thrilled by the recreation and shared their love for the original movie in the comments.

Now, Lohan’s first TikTok featured on her official account is making the rounds for its unusual pronunciation of her last name. In the video, Lohan films herself welcoming users to her TikTok page.

“Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan and guess what? Now I’m on Tiktok,” she said in the video.

TikTok users were happy to see the Mean Girls star join the app, but were immediately confused by the way she said her last name, as many revealed that they have been pronouncing it “Lo-HAN,” while the actor emphasised “Lo-WEN”.

“Lindsay…Lowen?” one TikToker commented.

“Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life?” another person asked. “I thought it was LoHAAAN.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m sorry I’ve said your name wrong my entire life.”

Others were simply happy to see Lohan on TikTok, and began referencing lines from her movies back to her.

“I hear she just moved here from Africa,” one person said in reference to her role as Cady Heron in Mean Girls.

“Doesn’t she have a British twin?” another said, referring to Lohan’s role playing twins in The Parent Trap.

One TikToker pointed out that Lohan isn’t the first celebrity to correct people on how to pronounce their name. Twilight star Taylor Lautner previously confused fans when he called himself Taylor Lowt-ner in a TikTok interview with E! News, as opposed to Lot-ner. Ariana Grande has also revealed that her last name is actually pronounced Grand-ee.

“LOWEN? LOUTNER? GRANDEE?” a TikTok user commented on Lohan’s video. “Okay they gotta be messing with us at this point”.