Lindsay Lohan recreates scene from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

It’s been almost 25 years since we first met Lindsay Lohan as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in The Parent Trap. Now, the actor is paying homage to the Disney movie by recreating one of its most iconic lines.

The former child star posted the recreation to her official TikTok account, which gained over ten million views and 1.8 million likes from fans. Lohan, 35, filmed herself lip-synching the line from the movie: “I have class and you don’t.”

“You heard it here first,” she captioned the TikTok.

Fans were amazed by the throwback, and shared their love for the original movie in the comments.

“LITERALLY ICONIC,” said one user.

“Girl, I’ve missed you,” commented a TikToker.

“Where’s your twin??” asked one person.

Even the official account for TikTok joined in on the fun. “Oh, don’t do this to me,” @tiktok commented. “I’m already seeing double.”

Lindsay Lohan has previously shared her love for the 1998 movie. In July 2020, the cast celebrated The Parent Trap’s 23rd anniversary with a virtual reunion, where Lohan revealed that filming the movie helped her process her own parents’ divorce. “My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out," she said, according to PEOPLE.

In November 2021, Lohan announced she is engaged to her partner Bader Shammas after two years of dating in an Instagram post. "My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption.