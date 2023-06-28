Bre Tiesi reveals whether she’d have another child with Nick Cannon

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bre Tiesi has revealed whether she’d have another child with Nick Cannon, who is already the father of 12 children.

The Selling Sunset star shared her thoughts about expanding her family during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Tiesi has one child, Legendary Love, who she welcomed with Cannon in June 2022.

According to Tiesi, she’s not sure if she wants to have another child, given how focused she’s been on her career. “I do and I don’t,” she said. “I think that for where I’m at in my career and my life right now, I just don’t know how I could possibly manage another child.”

However, she went on to note that she’s not against the possibility of giving Legendary a younger brother or sister.

“Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don’t think he’s necessarily missing out, but it’s hard. I don’t know,” she said, referring to her son’s many half siblings.

In addition to Legendary, Cannon welcomed four other children in 2022 with different women. He welcomed his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model LaNisha Cole in September, and his son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell in October. Cannon and Bell also share a six-year-old son, Golden, and two-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen.

In November, the comedian and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. This is the pair’s third child, as they also share two-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. The Masked Singer host and Alyssa Scott welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie, in December, one year after their son, Zen, died from a rare brain tumour. In addition, the comedian shares his 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Tiesi said that she’s spoken to Cannon about having more children and that he’s “open to whatever”. However, she echoed that if she “can’t do it a hundred per cent, I don’t want to do that”. The realtor also acknowledged that she’s still working on balancing her professional and personal life as a mother of one.

“I don’t want to take more attention away from my son than I already do, working like I do, so I’m really trying to figure out how to manage that, and I think adding in another aspect of another human would be very hard,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tiesi spoke candidly about her unconventional relationship with Cannon, and praised him for being so involved in their child’s life.

“So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about - but he makes his own schedule,” she said. “He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he’s here every week, and especially when he’s home, he’s here.”

She noted that while she and Cannon don’t have a “set schedule” or “plan things,” he’s still extremely “supportive” of her.

“He’s very present and he’s at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I’m very happy. He’s very supportive,” she said.

During an episode of Selling Sunset that aired last month, Tiesi described her relationship with Cannon as “open,” noting that her “situation is interesting” and that she wouldn’t say she’s “single”.

“I don’t want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess. I just know we just had a baby, we’re really happy, so I’m happy in my relationship now,” she said. “I’m not a monogamy kind of person. Everything I’ve ever seen is divorce, and people are unhappy and it ends badly, and the kids suffer. Men can’t keep it together. It’s never us.”