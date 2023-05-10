Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon has shared ex-wife Mariah Carey’s reaction to his large, extended family during a recent podcast appearance.

Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with the “Hero” singer.

In an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast released on Tuesday (9 May), the Masked Singer host said Carey is “high frequency” about him having so many children.

The 42-year-old added: “She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’”

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 until 2014, when they filed for divorce

Explaining how Carey feels about Cannon fathering so many children, he said: “She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bulls*** to the Manor of Carey.

“Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit,” Cannon continued.

Last month, Cannon said fatherhood is “my number one and first priority” and that providing for his children is his “goal in life”.

He told People: “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them.’

During a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cannon defended himself against claims he’s a “deadbeat dad”, explaining he makes over $100m a year to provide for them.

Cannon, 42, has 12 children with six different women (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

He said: “Right now the narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids,’ But I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate.

“It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person,” Cannon added.

Cannon recently sparked backlash after saying he would be “all in” to have a baby with Taylor Swift, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

In addition to co-parenting Monroe and Moroccan with Carey, Cannon shares sons Golden Sagon, six, and Rise Messiah Cannon, six months, and daughter Powerful Queen, two, with Brittany Bell.

He has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, four months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon has a son, Legendary Love, eight months, with Bre Tiesi.

He has a five-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He’s also father to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, three months.